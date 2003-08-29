YES sues Time Warner Cable
The New York Yankees’ Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network took Time Warner Cable to court Friday for
starting to sell the service on an a la carte basis. YES sued the company in New
York State Supreme Court, charging that the move violated Time Warner Cable’s
license agreement calling for putting YES on a tier packaged with other
networks.
Time Warner Cable took YES off its basic tier one month ago, instead offering
it to subscribers for $1 per month.
Time Warner Cable asserted that it is allowed to do that because YES cut a similar deal
to settle its battle with Cablevision Systems Corp., triggering a "most-favored-nation" clause in YES’ Time Warner Cable agreement.
But the suit said Time Warner Cable isn’t carrying the sports network on the
same exact terms as Cablevision.
