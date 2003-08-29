YES sues Time Warner Cable

The New York Yankees’ Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network took Time Warner Cable to court Friday for

starting to sell the service on an a la carte basis. YES sued the company in New

York State Supreme Court, charging that the move violated Time Warner Cable’s

license agreement calling for putting YES on a tier packaged with other

networks.

Time Warner Cable took YES off its basic tier one month ago, instead offering

it to subscribers for $1 per month.

Time Warner Cable asserted that it is allowed to do that because YES cut a similar deal

to settle its battle with Cablevision Systems Corp., triggering a "most-favored-nation" clause in YES’ Time Warner Cable agreement.

But the suit said Time Warner Cable isn’t carrying the sports network on the

same exact terms as Cablevision.