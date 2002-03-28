YES signs with Charter, Cox
As the carriage battle between Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network and Cablevision Systems Corp. wages on, the
regional sports network inked deals with Charter Communications Inc. and Cox
Communications Inc. for full-time coverage on their New York-area systems.
Charter services 70,000 subscribers in New York and Connecticut, while Cox
counts 100,000 customers in Connecticut. Both MSOs will offer YES as a
full-time, basic-cable channel.
YES already has deals with Time Warner Cable, DirecTV Inc.,
RCN Corp. and Comcast Corp.
