YES signs with Charter, Cox

As the carriage battle between Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network and Cablevision Systems Corp. wages on, the

regional sports network inked deals with Charter Communications Inc. and Cox

Communications Inc. for full-time coverage on their New York-area systems.

Charter services 70,000 subscribers in New York and Connecticut, while Cox

counts 100,000 customers in Connecticut. Both MSOs will offer YES as a

full-time, basic-cable channel.

YES already has deals with Time Warner Cable, DirecTV Inc.,

RCN Corp. and Comcast Corp.