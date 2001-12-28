YES scores Yankees radio deal
Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network unveiled a new five-year deal with
Infinity Broadcasting Corp. to broadcast New York Yankees Major League Baseball games on WCBS-AM in the New
York area.
WCBS-AM will air spring-training, regular-season and postseason games
beginning next season.
There will also be Spanish-language broadcasts.
WFAN-AM, WCBS' corporate cousin, will help out with sales, marketing and
production.
Veteran cable executive Leo J. Hindery Jr. heads YES, which gets the Yankees'
local TV broadcasts beginning in 2002.
