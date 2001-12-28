YES scores Yankees radio deal

Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network unveiled a new five-year deal with

Infinity Broadcasting Corp. to broadcast New York Yankees Major League Baseball games on WCBS-AM in the New

York area.

WCBS-AM will air spring-training, regular-season and postseason games

beginning next season.

There will also be Spanish-language broadcasts.

WFAN-AM, WCBS' corporate cousin, will help out with sales, marketing and

production.

Veteran cable executive Leo J. Hindery Jr. heads YES, which gets the Yankees'

local TV broadcasts beginning in 2002.