YES readying antitrust suit vs. Cablevision
Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network plans to file an antitrust suit
this week against its archrival, Cablevision Systems Corp., sources
confirmed.
The network's lawyers are reviewing the suit now, and they hope to file in a
not-yet-chosen New York court Thursday.
YES has been able to get carriage on every other cable operator serving
Greater New York and on direct-broadcast satellite provider DirecTV Inc., but
Cablevision remains the holdout.
With some 3 million Cablevision subscribers on the line at a proposed price
of about $2 each, YES is losing $6 million per month.
Cablevision wants to put YES on a pay tier, but YES is holding out for basic
or expanded basic, arguing that every other operator agreed to that
deal.
