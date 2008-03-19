YES Network Gives Yankees Manager His Own Show

In an unusual move, Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network gave freshman New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi his own weekly television show.

The Joe Girardi Show will feature Girardi, a former Yankees television analyst, discussing the “state of the Yankees” and dissecting the upcoming schedule.

In addition to the weekly show, Girardi will participate in weekly chat sessions on YesNetwork.com.

“In his stints as a YES analyst, Joe proved to be very articulate, concise and analytical -- traits that should make this a very informative and entertaining show,” YES president of production and programming John Filippelli said in announcing the show. “As the Yankees embark on the ‘Joe Girardi Era,’ this show will give Yankees fans a better understanding of Joe’s managing style, his decision-making process and his thoughts on the team and its competition.”

Girardi was a Yankees analyst in 2004 and 2007, winning an Emmy Award in 2004 for hosting Kids on Deck.



YES is owned by the New York Yankees, and the relationship between the two allows for extensive cross-promotion. Having an active manager host a weekly television program is unprecedented in the network's history.

The first edition of The Joe Girardi Show will air Sunday April 6, with new editions airing every Sunday during the season.