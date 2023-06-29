YES Network App Launches Sports Viewing Rewards Program

YES Network said that it launched a YES Rewards loyalty program for users of its streaming app.

The program, created with LiveLike, lets users who sign up to earn gift cards for watching live New York Yankees baseball games (and Brooklyn Nets or New York Liberty basketball games in the future), watching other YES programming or playing games on the app.

“The YES App was designed to connect fans to their favorite teams while offering an innovative and engaging feature set,” Jonathan Zarrilli, manager of strategy and business development at YES Network, said. “YES Rewards, powered by LiveLike, will tie all of these features together into one ecosystem intended to reward our most engaged fans. We look forward to exploring all the ways that ‘YES Rewards’ can be used to build community and expose users to everything that the YES App has to offer.”

The YES app is available to viewers of the New York-area regional sports network who are traditional pay TV subscribers and as a direct-to-consumer product.

“As the sports streaming landscape changes, it is more important than ever to be bringing value to fans and subscribers year-round, and the YES App has invested a lot of resources into developing innovative features that put fans first and lean into the power of community,” Miheer Valavalker, co-founder and CEO of LiveLike, said. “We are delighted to be working closely with the YES team to now incentivize fans to use these features and reward them for showing their passion for their New York sports teams.”