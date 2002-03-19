YES launches, except for Cablevision

Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network launched Tuesday at noon, even

though millions of viewers throughout the New York area can't yet see it.

YES, led by cable veteran Leo J. Hindery Jr., is still seeking carriage on

Cablevision Systems Corp., which counts 2.9 million area subscribers. The two

sides are embroiled in a nasty war of words, with YES taking out ads encouraging

Cablevision customers to switch to DirecTV Inc.

Hindery wants Cablevision to pony up $2 per subscriber and place YES on its

basic tier. Cablevision rebuffed both demands, instead offering premium

carriage.

Meanwhile, YES does have agreements for 4.5 million subscribers with Comcast

Corp., RCN Corp., Time Warner Cable and DirecTV. Comcast, however, won't begin

showing the channel to its New Jersey customers until April.

YES only receives part-time carriage on Time Warner's analog tier, sharing a

channel for now with CNNfn. Time Warner's digital customers receive the sports

network on a dedicated channel.

Hindery unveiled the network's first advertisers Tuesday, including

blue-chippers like Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc., Hertz Corp., Ford Motor Co., Nissan

North America Inc. and the New York Lottery.