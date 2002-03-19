YES launches, except for Cablevision
Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network launched Tuesday at noon, even
though millions of viewers throughout the New York area can't yet see it.
YES, led by cable veteran Leo J. Hindery Jr., is still seeking carriage on
Cablevision Systems Corp., which counts 2.9 million area subscribers. The two
sides are embroiled in a nasty war of words, with YES taking out ads encouraging
Cablevision customers to switch to DirecTV Inc.
Hindery wants Cablevision to pony up $2 per subscriber and place YES on its
basic tier. Cablevision rebuffed both demands, instead offering premium
carriage.
Meanwhile, YES does have agreements for 4.5 million subscribers with Comcast
Corp., RCN Corp., Time Warner Cable and DirecTV. Comcast, however, won't begin
showing the channel to its New Jersey customers until April.
YES only receives part-time carriage on Time Warner's analog tier, sharing a
channel for now with CNNfn. Time Warner's digital customers receive the sports
network on a dedicated channel.
Hindery unveiled the network's first advertisers Tuesday, including
blue-chippers like Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc., Hertz Corp., Ford Motor Co., Nissan
North America Inc. and the New York Lottery.
