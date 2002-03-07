YES gets Comcast deal

The New York Yankees' new network scored another major distribution deal, but

it is still facing off against an angry Cablevision Systems Corp. chairman Chuck

Dolan.

Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network secured a deal with Comcast Corp.

for its 900,000 subscribers in metro New York, primarily in northern New Jersey

and Connecticut.

YES, run by ex-AT&T Broadband chairman Leo J. Hindery Jr., will be

carried on Comcast's enhanced-basic tier. One industry executive said Comcast is

paying the $2-per-subscriber monthly license fee Hindery has been seeking.

Balking at the $2 price, Cablevision is the big holdout, with 3 million local

subscribers.

Cablevision's Madison Square Garden Network lost TV rights to the Major

League Baseball team when the Yankees decided to go it alone last year.

One industry executive said Dolan and Hindery haven't spoken in days.

Hindery was turning on the heat Thursday, running full-page ads in local

newspapers encouraging Cablevision customers to turn to DirecTV Inc. ''Too bad

Cablevision doesn't offer YES,' the ads said.