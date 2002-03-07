YES gets Comcast deal
The New York Yankees' new network scored another major distribution deal, but
it is still facing off against an angry Cablevision Systems Corp. chairman Chuck
Dolan.
Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network secured a deal with Comcast Corp.
for its 900,000 subscribers in metro New York, primarily in northern New Jersey
and Connecticut.
YES, run by ex-AT&T Broadband chairman Leo J. Hindery Jr., will be
carried on Comcast's enhanced-basic tier. One industry executive said Comcast is
paying the $2-per-subscriber monthly license fee Hindery has been seeking.
Balking at the $2 price, Cablevision is the big holdout, with 3 million local
subscribers.
Cablevision's Madison Square Garden Network lost TV rights to the Major
League Baseball team when the Yankees decided to go it alone last year.
One industry executive said Dolan and Hindery haven't spoken in days.
Hindery was turning on the heat Thursday, running full-page ads in local
newspapers encouraging Cablevision customers to turn to DirecTV Inc. ''Too bad
Cablevision doesn't offer YES,' the ads said.
