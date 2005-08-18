Yes, Fox Can Indeed Dance

Fox dominated prime time among 18-49 year-old viewers Wednesday night, as So You Think You Can Dance proved it could shake its moneymaker, according to Nielsen fast national ratings for Aug. 17.

(Fast national figures are time-period estimates that are subject to change after final results are tallied.)

Fox won the night with an average 3.2 rating and 10 share in the demo. The special two-hour So You Think You Can Dance spanned all of Fox’s offerings for prime time, winning the 8 and 9 p.m. hours for the network.

CBS finished in a distant second, notching a 2.2/7 for the night. Rock Star: INXS (2.3/7), broadcast at 9 p.m., was CBS’ only fresh offering of the night. It aired repeats of Still Standing (1.6/6) at 8 p.m.; Yes Dear (2.0/6) at 8:30 and The King of Queens (2.1/6) at 9:30. A second helping of CSI: NY (2.6/7) at 10 o’clock help win the final hour of prime for CBS.

ABC averaged a 2.0/6 and took third place, largely on the 9 p.m. new episode of Brat Camp (2.4/7). A lead-in repeat of Brat Camp staked out only a 1.7/6, while a 10 p.m. Lost rerun managed a 1.7/5.

NBC was in fourth at 1.7/5. It aired a two-hour block of the first four episodes of The Office starting at 8 p.m. The report card for the Office refresher course was mediocre: 1.4/5, 1.3/4, 1.4/4, and 1.5/4. Law & Order fared slightly better, scoring a 2.2/6.

UPN (.9/3) edged out The WB (.7/2) for fifth place.

UPN aired a new R U the Girl With T-Boz and Chilli that posted a 1.0/3, followed by Veronica Mars (.7/2).

The WB repeated One Tree Hill (.6/2) and Smallville (.7/2)