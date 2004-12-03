Yes, Dear Gets Team Effort

Twentieth Television is teaming up with Hilton Garden Inn Hotels to promote off-net sitcom Yes, Dear.

Viewers log on to a Yes Dear Sweepstakes Web site (www.YesDearSweepstakes) to enter a contest to win a four-day and three-night stay at a Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in the contintenal U.S. Twentieth is developing spots that local stations can use to promote the contest, while Hilton will market it throughout its hotels, on key cards and online. Twentieth also is launching a radio promotion in the top 20 markets.

Both companies will advertise online through rich media and banners on Yahoo!, MSN and AOL among others. Contest winners can select a destination inspired by one of the show’s two couples: free-spirited Jimmy and Christine Hughes or sophisticated Greg and Kim Warner.



Yes, Dear, which airs Monday nights on CBS, premiered this season in off-net syndication.