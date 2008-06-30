YES, CW Swap 'Subway Series' Wins

Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network’s telecast of Friday night’s “Subway Series” matchup of the New York Yankees at the New York Mets drew more household viewers than WPIX New York's presentation of the same game. But the CW affiliate handily beat the regional sports network in total viewers with its broadcast of Sunday's game, and won both nights in the 18-49 and 25-54 demos.

YES said it drew a 5.7 Nielsen Media Research household rating and 533,000 total viewers for the Yankees’ 9-0 shutout of their crosstown rivals, while WPIX earned a 5.5 and 494,000 total viewers.

For Sunday's game, which the Mets won 3-1, The CW drew 381,600 total viewers (5.2 rating) to YES' 265,000 total viewers (3.6 rating).

The regional sports network added that the game was the second-highest-rated and second-most-watched regular-season Subway Series game ever on a New York RSN, behind YES' May 18, 2007, telecast, which generated a 6.2 household rating and 589,000 total viewers.