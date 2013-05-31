Yellowstone Buys Laredo, Cheyenne Stations for $20.5 Million

Yellowstone Holdings, a new local TV group out of California, has agreed to acquire KGNS Laredo and KGWN-KSTF-K19FX-D Cheyenne (Wyo.)-Scottsbluff (Neb.) for $20.5 million. The seller is SagamoreHill Broadcasting, a group headed by Louis Wall.

KGNS is an NBC affiliate in DMA No. 184. KGWN, KSTF and K19FX-D air CBS in DMA No. 195.

Kalil & Co. brokered the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval.