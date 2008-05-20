Yellowbook Added to TNT’s NBA Roster

TNT signed Yellowbook as a presenting sponsor for its National Basketball Association Playoffs online-video player, as well as a series of features that will appear both on the network and online.

The deal, tied to TNT’s coverage of the Western Conference Finals, includes “Yellowbook’s Future Faces,” a series of profile pieces on young NBA stars that will air on TNT, as well as on the TNT NBA Overtime broadband channel on NBA.com.

Yellowbook also gets presenting sponsorship of the “TNT OverTime All-Access” feature on NBA.com, a video player that provides four different streams of each game, two of which are voted on by fans.

The Western Conference Finals begin Wednesday and feature the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the San Antonio Spurs.