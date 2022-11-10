Year 2 Of NBCU Caregivers Initiative Sponsored By Mayo Clinic, Haleon

NBCUniversal will be marking National Family Caregivers Awareness Month with on-air acknowledgements of the dedication of these selfless individuals .

The Mayo Clinic, which sponsored NBCU’s first caregiver effort last year, is joined this year by Haleon, the consumer healthcare company that sells brands including Advil Centrum and Sensodyne.

The event began with a segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show spotlighting high-school sweethearts facing unexpected challenges, which led to one stepping into the role of caregiver.

The Today Show and Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will also have dedicated segments recognizing caregivers and telling their stories

“NBCU's year-long celebration of Caregivers is inclusive and diverse, and reflects the nuances of the multicultural, multigenerational caregiving experience,” said Mark Marshall, president, advertising & partnerships at NBCU.

“In collaboration with Mayo Clinic and our new partner, Haleon, we are proud to bring Caregivers back for a second year in a row. At NBCUniversal, we always make it a priority to use our platform for good and we thank those who allow us to do just that,” Marshall said.

To reach multicultural audiences, the initiative will include Pregúntale al Doctor segments on Telemundo’s En Casa sponsored by Haleon. In the segments, viewers can ask questions on behalf of both caregivers and family members who need assistance.

NBC News Brand Studio and Mayo Clinic will be rolling out articles as part of The Caregivers Digital Resource Guide. The guide will be available in Spanish on Telemundo.com.

Comments about Caregivers month can be found on social with the hashtag #GivingBecauseWeCare. ■