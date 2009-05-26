Yavello Promoted To VP Of Domestic Distribution At Discovery

Filed at 11:23 a.m. EST on May 26, 2009

Greg Yavello, a 10-year veteran at Discovery Communications, has been promoted from regional director of domestic distribution to VP of domestic distribution. In addition to overseeing distribution of Discovery's 13 domestic networks plus Travel Channel and BBC America, he will drive strategy and negotiation for national accounts.

"Greg has consistently proven to be a strategic leader and a valuable ambassador for Discovery's portfolio of networks," said Jennifer Dangar, senior V.P. of domestic distribution, who Yavello reports to. "Greg will continue his great work in matching Discovery's quality brands with distributors' priorities and offerings to drive our shared success."

In his prior role, Yavello managed the distribution strategy for Discovery's analog and digital networks and was responsible for getting carriage for Discovery's suit of HD simulcast networks. He has also worked as national director of sales, regional director for the western region and account director for the northwest region.

Before joining Discovery, Yavello worked as a senior account executive for Nextel Communications.