Yanks Title Draws Highest Fall Classic Ratings in Five Years

As the New York Yankees celebrated their 27th World Series title, Fox execs were popping their own champagne after their broadcast drew the highest ratings for a Fall Classic in five years.

Wednesday's Game 6 between the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies registered a 7.4 rating and 20 share among adults 18-49 and 22.3 million viewers overall in primetime, bringing the series' six-game average to 19.4 million, a 39% increase over the Tampa Bay-Philadelphia showdown a year ago.

The boost gives Fox a 2009-10 season-to-date lead in the demo with a 3.9 rating, compared to 3.2 for CBS -- Fox's biggest lead ever in this quarter and the biggest for any network in six years.

