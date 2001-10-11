Yanks-A's opener scores for Fox

The opener of the New York Yankees-Oakland Athletics playoff series scored a slightly higher rating for Fox than the comparable game in last year's American League playoffs.

Oakland's 5-3 win over New York drew a 5.9 rating, 10 share with 8.3 million viewers. That was an 11% rise from last year's first prime time playoff match-up between the two teams on Fox, which drew a 5.3/9.

Fox Family's four playoff games have averaged a 1.8/4 on a total U.S. basis, a 15% drop from ESPN's 2.1/6 four-game average last year. - Richard Tedesco