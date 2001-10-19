Yanks-Mariners scores for Fox
The New York Yankees-Seattle Mariners ALCS game on Thursday night was Fox's highest rated playoff game thus far.
The Yanks' 3-2 win over the Mariners hit a 9.0 rating, 14 share in Nielsen overnight ratings, Fox's highest rating in this year's playoffs. That represents a seven percent jump over the second game of last year's NLCS playoff between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, which drew an 8.4/14.
The second Yankees-Mariners game scored a 17.5/27 in the New York market and a 35.5/55 in Seattle.
- Richard Tedesco
