Yanks-Mariners scores for Fox

The New York Yankees-Seattle Mariners ALCS game on Thursday night was Fox's highest rated playoff game thus far.

The Yanks' 3-2 win over the Mariners hit a 9.0 rating, 14 share in Nielsen overnight ratings, Fox's highest rating in this year's playoffs. That represents a seven percent jump over the second game of last year's NLCS playoff between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, which drew an 8.4/14.

The second Yankees-Mariners game scored a 17.5/27 in the New York market and a 35.5/55 in Seattle.

- Richard Tedesco