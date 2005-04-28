Yanks Go Big for Little Britain

BBC America picked up a second season of U.K. character-based comedy sketch show Little Britain. Six half-hour shows bow Aug. 17 and will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. The pickup had been discussed since the quirky show’s first season aired on BBC America in June 2004.

Written and performed by comics Matt Lucas and David Walliams, the show profiles off-beat characters around the UK. Is has won four BAFTAs, the UK’s equivalent of Emmy Awards.

BBC America, which is distributed by Discovery Networks, will re-air Little Britain’s first season Wednesdays in June.