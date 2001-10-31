Yanks-D-backs is big hit

The New York Yankees' dramatic 2-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third game of the World Series produced a dominating prime time rating for Fox.

The Yankees-Diamondbacks scored a 15.4 rating, 24 share in Nielsen national numbers, a 24% jump over the 12.4/21 for the third game of the Yankees-New York Mets series. Fox's rating for the game during prime time was a 16.9/25, the highest prime time number for Fox since the Super Bowl.

It's the highest game three rating since the Yanks-Atlanta Braves hit an 17.8/29 in the 1996 fall classic.

In New York, the game scored a 28.8/41, while in Phoenix, it hit a whopping 58.1/72.

The national Nielsen average through the first three games is a 13.8, versus a 12.1/21 for last year's first three Series games. - Richard Tedesco