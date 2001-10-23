Yanks' clincher cops strong rating

The New York Yankees - Seattle Mariners match-up in the ALCS clincher was a ratings coup for Fox.

The Yankees 12-3 romp over the Mariners scored a 9.7 rating, 14 share in Nielsen overnight numbers - a 23% jump over the 7.9/12 in the decisive fifth game of the NLCS between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants last year.

ABC's Monday Night Football contest between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles produced a 10.8/17, edging out the baseball game, but flat in comparison to the identical rating for the comparable MNF match-up between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

The Yankees game hit a 22.6 overnight rating in the New York market, blowing out the 8.9 the closely-fought 10-9 Giants' loss drew on ABC. - Richard Tedesco