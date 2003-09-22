'Yankofile' Jackson Wants to Stay at Universal

The most immediate effect of NBC’s pending deal to acquire Vivendi Universal

Entertainment is on the job front.

Obvious targets at Universal, USA Network and Sci Fi Channel are jockeying to

keep their jobs or move up.

One executive in VUE’s TV operation described endlessly lobbying a now-senior

NBC executive who is also a former colleague from another network.

"I figured that the calls would slow down after the first news," one NBC

executive said. "But I got more this week than I did the first week."

The most awkwardly positioned Vivendi executive is Michael Jackson, chairman

of Universal Television Group.

Industry executives widely assume that British TV veteran Jackson wants to go

back to England. (He recently turned down the CEO slot at network ITV, and his

name has come up as a candidate for director general of the British Broadcasting Corp.)

But Jackson associates said the opposite -- that he’s an American culture junkie

and is dying to stay.

"He’s the opposite of an Anglophile; he’s a Brit that loves America," said a

senior executive in VUE’s cable-networks division.

Another VUE executive concurred: "He knows more about old American sitcoms

than I do."