Yankees Win Basic Slot

The New York Yankees won an important round in their carriage dispute with Cablevision Systems Corp. Wednesday when an arbitration panel ruled that the cable operator must carry the team’s Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network on a basic tier.



Cablevision has sought to sell YES as a pay network, with only subcribers that wanted the service actually paying for it. Cablevision did get a price break, with the network only able to charge Cablevision around $1.80 per subscriber per month rather than the $2 YES has charged other operators. Because of YES’ contracts with other MSOs, the network will probably now have to cut the price for everyone.

The arbitration panel heard testimony on the bitter dispute between the companies over carriage and examined how other regional sports networks - including ones run by Cablevision - dealt with cable and satellite operators.