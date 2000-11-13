Yankees try out IMG
By Staff
The New York Yankees have accepted an offer from International Management Group for a one-year pact worth $52 million to put together a local network for carriage of Yankees games. Cablevision Systems Corp. has seven days to match the offer under terms of its 12-year, $486 million deal with the team that expired after last season.
The IMG pact does not contain a clause permitting IMG to match outside offers beyond its contract. A 10-year, $900 million deal between the Yankees and Trans World International, an IMG unit, last summer was blocked by a lawsuit filed by Cablevision's Madison Square Garden network. Of the current IMG deal, an MSG spokesman said, "We've received it. We're reviewing it."
