Yankees, Sox Take Tuesday

The diamond continues to make it rough for network prime-time lineups.

The diamond in question is at Yankee stadium, where the Red Sox's miracle comeback continued Tuesday night to the tune of an 8.3 rating/21 share for Fox in the key 18-49 demo (according to overnight numbers).

That was almost double the Peacock's performance (4.5/11) for its lineup of The Biggest Loser, Scrubs, and a powerhouse punch from Law & Order:SVU, which dominated its time period with a 5.5/13 at 10 p.m.

ABC was third in 18-49s for the night with a 3.4/8 for comedies My Wife & Kids, George Lopez, According To Jim, Rodney and drama NYPD Blue.

CBS was fourth in the demo with Navy NCIS, Clubhouse (it's own version of the Yankees), and Judging Amy.

The WB came in fifth with a 2.2/5 for Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, and UPN came in sixth with a 1.4/4 for All Of Us, Eve, and Veronica Mars.

