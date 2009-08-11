Yankees-Red Sox Matchup Delivers For ESPN

The New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry once again delivered dividends for ESPN. The Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the two teams on August 9 was the most-viewed Major League Baseball game on ESPN since 2007.

The game, which saw the Yankees top the Red Sox 5-2 to complete a four game sweep, delivered an average of 4.698 million viewers, the best numbers since a May, 2007 game between the same two rivals.

It was also the most watched regular season baseball game on television this year, beating even the national Fox broadcast during the day Saturday.