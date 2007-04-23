Yankees-Red Sox Big For ESPN

ESPN’s telecast of Sunday night’s Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game earned a 4.0/7 overnight cable rating, the network’s best number for a regular-season baseball game in almost three years.

It was the best rating since a July 25, 2004 Red Sox-Yankees game delivered a 4.4 rating.

The game also did a 24.7/39 in Boston, which was ESPN’s top regular season baseball rating ever in the market.