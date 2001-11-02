Yankees-Diamondbacks show strength

Game 5 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks averaged a 16.8/26, up 7% from last year's decisive Game 5 between the Yankees and New York Mets.

Through the first five games of the World Series, Fox's coverage was up 5% vs. last year (15.9 rating/25 share vs. 15.1/24) and 1% vs. 1998's 15.7/25, according to Nielsen Media Research metered-market figures.

- Joe Schlosser