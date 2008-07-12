Yankees Broadcaster Bobby Murcer Passes Away

Former New York Yankees All-Star outfielder and broadcaster Bobby Murcer passed away at age 62.

Murcer died Saturday due to complications from brain cancer, according to the franchise.

Murcer was a five-time All-Star before going on to win three Emmy Awards as a television analyst, most recently working for the team’s Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network.

“The Yankees have lost an icon, and we at YES have lost a great friend and colleague,” YES Network president of production and programming John Filippelli said. “Bobby was the ultimate pro, be it on the field or behind the microphone. He will be missed greatly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Kay, and his family."