YankeeNets set to play ball

The YankeeNets Corp. is expected to authorize a plan today to create a new regional sports network for the New York area anchored by the New York Yankees starting with the 2002 baseball season.

The Yankees have appeared on the Madison Square Garden Network for the past 13 seasons. During that time, MSG has sublet games to WPIX-TV, and more recently WNYW(TV). The baseball club is reportedly set to pay MSG $30 million as part of a settlement of a law suit filed last year by MSG to try to prevent the YankeeNets from going forward with its own network.

- Steve McClellan