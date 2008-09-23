Yankee Stadium’s Swan Song Pays Dividends for ESPN

The final game at Yankee Stadium delivered strong ratings for ESPNSunday Night Baseball despite tough broadcast competition in the form of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards on ABC and CBS’ 60 Minutes.

The game delivered a 2.4 rating, reaching 2.364 million households and 3.075 million total viewers. The pregame ceremonies on ESPN2 delivered a 1.1 rating and 1.39 million total viewers.

When Yankees-owned cable channel Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network’s 986,000 viewers are taken into account, the pregame show garnered almost as many viewers as the game itself.

It was that strong competition from baseball, football and news that was likely the undoing for the Emmys, which saw its lowest ratings since 1992 and possibly ever.