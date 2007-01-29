Yang Joins CBS' New York Station
John Yang, research manager of the CBS Television Station Group, has joined CBS' New York station, WBCS-TV, as research director.
The station research director helps produce sales presentations and provides news research, among other things.
Before joining CBS, Yang worked for rep firm Petry Media Corp.
