Yahoo! to Rebroadcast Sunday Morning Shootout

For those who miss it the first time around, Yahoo! Movies will rebroadcast AMC’s new show, Sunday Morning Shootout

, co-hosted by Variety

editor in chief Peter Bart and movie mogul Peter Guber. (Variety

is a sister publication to Broadcasting & Cable

.)

It's the first time AMC has rebroadcast a show over the Internet.

The show features Bart and Guber -- who has produced such films as Rain Man

, Batman

and I Know What You Did Last Summer

-- discussing and debating the latest Hollywood news and gossip, as well as hosting celebrity guests such as Edward Norton and Dustin Hoffman.

The show airs on AMC Sundays at 11 a.m. EST/PST, with online rebroadcasts available as early as noon PST/3 p.m. EST that same day and continuing through the week.