Yahoo Makes Deal With Xperi To Put Content in BMW Models

Yahoo said it made a deal with Xperi that will make content from Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports and In the Know available in new BMW 5 models.

The content is being distributed via Xperi’s DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo.

“From taking a break between errands to sitting in line at school pick-up, drivers spend a significant amount of time idle in their vehicles,” Yahoo chief strategy officer Lara Davis said. “Through this partnership with leading automotive entertainment platform Xperi, we are now able to offer snackable content in a way that fits seamlessly into people’s daily routines, where they already spend time.”

BMW drivers in the United States, United Kingdom, Korea, Italy, Spain, and Germany will have access to Yahoo Finance Video-on-Demand, Yahoo Sports video podcasts, and In The Know video-streaming content at the touch of a button, the companies said.

“Xperi provides a best-in-class in-car connected entertainment experience for BMW drivers,” Jeff Jury, senior VP and general manager of connected car, Xperi, said. “Through partnerships with content providers like Yahoo, we can deliver free premium content across news, sports, and entertainment and offer consumers a personalized viewing experience tailored to their interests.”