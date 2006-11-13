Yahoo! Launches Talent Show
By Ben Grossman
Yahoo! on Monday launched its online video competition, Yahoo! Talent Show, and named Maria Sansone, Tom Green and Ask a Ninja as judges.
Talent Show will award $50,000 and a development deal to produce a show on Yahoo! to the winner of the contest, which is looking for original Internet video talent.
Sansone also hosts daily video blog The 9 on Yahoo!, Green now hosts an online talk show and Ask a Ninja is a video blog series with a ninja character answering viewer questions.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.