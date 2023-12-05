Yahoo Launches AI-Powered Blueprint For Forecasting, Optimization

Yahoo Advertising said lt launched Yahoo Blueprint, an AI powered suite that improves ad performance and optimization for users of the Yahoo demand side platform.

Early users of the new technology include Keurig Dr Pepper and Novus Media.

"What sets our AI suite apart is the vast scale of proprietary data we tap into before considering third-party or customer first-party data," said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at Yahoo. “In introducing Yahoo Blueprint, we are now allowing advertisers to capitalize on Yahoo’s extensive history of machine learning and data-driven decision-making in a new and accessible way.”

Yahoo Blueprint provides new data visualizations, bidding and forecasting precision, audience insights, predictive audiences asnd customer value optimization.

"Yahoo Blueprint makes AI tangible, actionable, and accessible, and delivers real-world impact,” said Pat Fitzell, director of platform Investment at Novus Media. “It allows us to quickly identify which components need adjustment and optimize in real-time. From campaign planning to reporting, Yahoo Blueprint truly empowers us to stay ahead and maximize our ad performance.”