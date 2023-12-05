Yahoo Launches AI-Powered Blueprint For Forecasting, Optimization
Early users including Keurig Dr Pepper, Novus Media
Yahoo Advertising said lt launched Yahoo Blueprint, an AI powered suite that improves ad performance and optimization for users of the Yahoo demand side platform.
Early users of the new technology include Keurig Dr Pepper and Novus Media.
"What sets our AI suite apart is the vast scale of proprietary data we tap into before considering third-party or customer first-party data," said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at Yahoo. “In introducing Yahoo Blueprint, we are now allowing advertisers to capitalize on Yahoo’s extensive history of machine learning and data-driven decision-making in a new and accessible way.”
Yahoo Blueprint provides new data visualizations, bidding and forecasting precision, audience insights, predictive audiences asnd customer value optimization.
"Yahoo Blueprint makes AI tangible, actionable, and accessible, and delivers real-world impact,” said Pat Fitzell, director of platform Investment at Novus Media. “It allows us to quickly identify which components need adjustment and optimize in real-time. From campaign planning to reporting, Yahoo Blueprint truly empowers us to stay ahead and maximize our ad performance.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.