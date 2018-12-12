Yahoo Finance Launches Video App on Apple TV

Yahoo Finance is launching its first stand-alone app for Apple TV, which allows users to stream live market coverage and other business and personal finance content.

The app provides free access to Yahoo Finance video on one place, with on-demand clips, playlists, live streamed events, original series available and searchable.

Yahoo is part of Verizon Media Group/Oath.

“Yahoo Finance users are highly engaged, and they want to stay on top of the latest market news no matter where they are,” said Joanna Lambert, general manager of finance, tech and auto at Verizon Media Group/Oath. “Our new app for Apple TV enables us to reach the Yahoo Finance audience at home, where they’re already tuning in to live news programming. Our goal has always been to make it as seamless as possible for our users to obtain the crucial information they need to stay ahead, and this app does just that.”

Yahoo Finance produces daily news programs, including Market Movers, Morning Meeting, Midday Movers and The Final Round.

Yahoo says its video content is viewed by more than 5 million unique users each week.

Yahoo Finance content is distributed over the top by the Roku Channel.

Early next year Yahoo will launch Yahoo Finance Premium, a paid subscription service that will cover premium tools, proprietary data and research.