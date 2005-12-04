Yahoo! Eyes Howard

Howard Stern is planning a ceremonial walk from terrestrial to satellite radio, and Yahoo! may be there to cover it. When Stern finishes his final show on Dec. 16 for Infinity Broadcasting, he plans to walk out of the building and greet fans and show regulars. While the event is still in the works, Stern has said on-air that he would like to host some sort of “surprise” or party for fans at that time.

Yahoo! declined to comment for this story, but word is the company is interested in streaming video of the event.

Stern’s connection to the Internet giant: Yahoo! honcho Lloyd Braun, in a past life as a Hollywood lawyer, represented Stern during the 1990s. The two are said to share a mutual admiration.

The self-proclaimed “King of All Media” debuts on Sirius Satellite Radio on Monday, Jan. 9 in a much hyped, five-year, $500 million deal.

Exposure on Yahoo! would certainly not be the only place to see Stern prior to his satellite premiere, as the jock has embarked on a major promotional blitz. After a recent appearance on Late Night With David Letterman, Stern was set to appear in a taped piece with Ed Bradley this past Sunday on 60 Minutes.

Up next: a pre-taped appearance with Katie Couric on the Today show, as well as an upcoming walk-on on Saturday Night Live, in which Stern is to appear in the opening sketch. On the horizon: cable news appearances with Bill O’Reilly and Larry King.