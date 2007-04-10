Yahoo! and Viacom Strike Deal

Yahoo! has struck a deal with Viacom to be the exclusive sponsored search tool and contextual online ad provider for the media company's 33 broadband sites.



That move will put the Yahoo! search brand on sites including MTV.com, VH1.com, Nickelodeon.com, comedycentral.com and BET.com.



The deal includes the prospect of extending that relationship across another 140 Viacom sites worldwide.



Powering the sponsored search function will be Yahoo!'s new Panama marketing system, which the company says helps advertisers gauge the "quality" of their sponsored search results.



