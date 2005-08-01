Yahoo! Adds VOD

Yahoo! will add streaming video content from ABC News and CNN.com to the Yahoo News section of its Web site beginning next month.

The clips will be free and advertising-supported, and the site will be one of the first to give ABC News fans a chance to see ABC News content online for free. (It’s typically behind a pay wall from ABC or partners like Real Networks.) Expect CNN.com to provide breaking news and business, technology, political reports and more. ABC video will cover top news stories, entertainment and politics.