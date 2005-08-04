Yager Gets NAB's Chuck Sherman Award

Barrington Broadcasting CEO and former NAB Joint Board Chairman James Yager will receive the association's Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award, named after the late president of the NAB Education Foundation.

Yager will get the award in Dallas Sept. 15 during NAB's Small Market Television meeting.

The Chuck Sherman award recognizes "lifelong leadership, service and commitment to local television in smaller markets." Yager said of the honor: "I shared Chuck's commitment to and passion for free, local, over-the-air television and believe in its future as much today as I did when I started work in the industry in 1960."

Yager is the former president of Benedek Broadcasting who formed Barrington to buy small and mid-market stations. The group currently comprises six stations, and it is buying two more.