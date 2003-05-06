Yager forms Barrington Broadcasting

Veteran broadcaster Jim Yager has formed a company that will manage and

acquire TV stations in midsized and small markets across the country.

Yager had been chief operating officer of Benedek Broadcasting Corp. for more than 15

years until Benedek was acquired by Gray Television Inc. in 2002.

He ran Gray's Mid America division until retiring April 30.

Joining Yager

at the new company, Barrington Broadcasting, are Chris Cornelius and Mary

Flodin, both former senior vice presidents at Benedek prior to its merger into Gray.