Yager forms Barrington Broadcasting
Veteran broadcaster Jim Yager has formed a company that will manage and
acquire TV stations in midsized and small markets across the country.
Yager had been chief operating officer of Benedek Broadcasting Corp. for more than 15
years until Benedek was acquired by Gray Television Inc. in 2002.
He ran Gray's Mid America division until retiring April 30.
Joining Yager
at the new company, Barrington Broadcasting, are Chris Cornelius and Mary
Flodin, both former senior vice presidents at Benedek prior to its merger into Gray.
