Yager again heads NAB joint board
Veteran broadcaster Jim Yager, CEO of Barrington Broadcasting, has been
tapped to serve another term as National Association of Broadcasters joint board
chairman.
Yager previously served in the post for a one-year term ending June 2002.
Yager is head of Barrington, a new company formed to acquire
stations following the sale of his previous company, Benedek Broadcasting Corp., to Gray
Television Inc.
Michael Fiorile, president and CEO of Dispatch Broadcast Group was named TV
board chairman, and Carl Gardner, president of radio at Journal Broadcast Group Inc., will
head the radio board.
