Yager again heads NAB joint board

Veteran broadcaster Jim Yager, CEO of Barrington Broadcasting, has been

tapped to serve another term as National Association of Broadcasters joint board

chairman.

Yager previously served in the post for a one-year term ending June 2002.

Yager is head of Barrington, a new company formed to acquire

stations following the sale of his previous company, Benedek Broadcasting Corp., to Gray

Television Inc.

Michael Fiorile, president and CEO of Dispatch Broadcast Group was named TV

board chairman, and Carl Gardner, president of radio at Journal Broadcast Group Inc., will

head the radio board.