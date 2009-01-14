Yaccarino Promoted to EVP and COO of Turner Acquisitions

Linda Yaccarino has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of Turner Entertainment ad sales, marketing, and acquisitions, in an extension of her current role at the network.

Yaccarino, previously EVP and GM of Turner ad sales, will now oversee program acquisitions for TNT, TBS, TruTV and Peachtree TV, Turner’s Atlanta broadcast station. She will continue to report to David Levy, president of Turner Broadcasting Sales and Turner Sports, and Steve Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks.





“Linda has proven herself to be one of the most talented sales executives in the industry,” Levy said. “She has been a driving force behind an entertainment ad sales team that consistently challenges themselves to push the boundaries of conventional thinking.”

Yaccarino was a leader in unveiling the TVinContext initiative which catalogues thousands of TV and film scenes from Turner’s library and custom matches advertiser content to place in spots adjacent to those scenes. In 2008, she was named one of the top 25 women in television by TV Week.

Yaccarino joined Turner in 1993 as part of the Turner syndication division. After a stint as VP of sales for CNBC she returned to Turner in 1997 as VP and sales manager before being named a senior VP in 1999.