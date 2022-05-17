Xumo Launches New Channels For Second Game Show Week
By Jon Lafayette published
‘Fear Factor,’ ‘Price is Right,’ ‘Supermarket Sweep,’ Buzzr and ‘Wipeout’ featured
Streaming TV service Xumo said it was launching five new channels as it pressed start on its second annual Game Show Week.
Game Show Week on Xumo, which is owned by Comcast but will become part of Comcast’s broadband joint venture with Charter Communications, started Monday and runs through May 22.
Added to the Xumo lineup are Buzzr, and channels featuring episodes of Fear Factor, The Price is Right, Supermarket Sweep and Wipeout.
“Game show entertainment is a genre not all FAST services have a lot of, but it is one of our fastest growing categories in terms of hours consumed. With our annual Game Show Week, we’re turning the spotlight on this popular genre with even more newly launched channels and beloved game shows that will bring out the friendly competitor in us all,” stated Fern Feistel, senior VP, marketing and content operations at Xumo. “Whether you play along at home, or lean back and enjoy this classic programming, Game Show Week appeals to the widest cross section of viewers and is back again this year by popular demand.”
For Game Show week, Xumo will have a total of 11 dedicated game show channels, including one featuring Deal or No Deal and another for Family Feud.■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010.
