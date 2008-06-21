XM/Sirius OK Seems Likely
The odds are growing for approval of an XM/Sirius merger, though hurdles still remain.
That's after the companies provided a compromise proposal with a host of conditions, including a pledge not to raise rates for three years, offer a la carte service and set aside 4% of their spectrum for non-commercial use, among other things.
Among FCC commissioners, Michael Copps was sounding like he was not ready to support the merger, and fellow Democrat Jonathan Adelstein is considered a long shot. But Copps' vote may yet be winnable with additional conditions or modifications. One broadcast lobbyist pushing against the merger suggested the deal was likely to be done.
