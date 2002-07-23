XM on track with subscribers
XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. ended its second quarter with a total of 136,718
subscribers, adding 60,476 subscribers for 79 percent growth.
XM should see its customer lists grow much more in the fall, when 25 models
of new General Motors Corp. vehicles will be available with its service as an
option in new and leased cars. Nissan Motor Co. and its Infiniti division will introduce XM on their new
cars in the fourth quarter.
XM also hired former Comcast Corp. executive Joseph Euteneur to be its chief
financial officer.
Finally, XM is making some changes to its programming lineup, adding an
audio-books and radio-drama channel, a radio-classics channel and channels
dedicated to electronica, folk, easy listening, neo soul and urban hip-hop.
It is also adding its first premium channel, Playboy Radio, for $2.99 per
month.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.