XM on track with subscribers

XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. ended its second quarter with a total of 136,718

subscribers, adding 60,476 subscribers for 79 percent growth.

XM should see its customer lists grow much more in the fall, when 25 models

of new General Motors Corp. vehicles will be available with its service as an

option in new and leased cars. Nissan Motor Co. and its Infiniti division will introduce XM on their new

cars in the fourth quarter.

XM also hired former Comcast Corp. executive Joseph Euteneur to be its chief

financial officer.

Finally, XM is making some changes to its programming lineup, adding an

audio-books and radio-drama channel, a radio-classics channel and channels

dedicated to electronica, folk, easy listening, neo soul and urban hip-hop.

It is also adding its first premium channel, Playboy Radio, for $2.99 per

month.