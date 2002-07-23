Trending

XM on track with subscribers

By

XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. ended its second quarter with a total of 136,718
subscribers, adding 60,476 subscribers for 79 percent growth.

XM should see its customer lists grow much more in the fall, when 25 models
of new General Motors Corp. vehicles will be available with its service as an
option in new and leased cars. Nissan Motor Co. and its Infiniti division will introduce XM on their new
cars in the fourth quarter.

XM also hired former Comcast Corp. executive Joseph Euteneur to be its chief
financial officer.

Finally, XM is making some changes to its programming lineup, adding an
audio-books and radio-drama channel, a radio-classics channel and channels
dedicated to electronica, folk, easy listening, neo soul and urban hip-hop.

It is also adding its first premium channel, Playboy Radio, for $2.99 per
month.