XM: Subscriber sign-ups on track

XM Satellite Radio ended its third quarter with 201,500 subscribers, the

company said Tuesday.

"We have achieved our subscriber guidance for the fourth straight quarter

despite a soft consumer-electronics market, and we are on track to hit our year-end

guidance of 350,000 subscribers," president and CEO Hugh Panero said.

XM radios are now included in 25 models of new General Corp. Motors

cars, as well as new models from Nissan Motor Co. and American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

"We're bolstered by what is truly the second launch of XM," Panero said.

GM estimated that the inclusion of XM radios in new GM cars will boost XM's

sales by 350,000 to 400,000 subscribers for the 2003 model year, which begins

this fall and goes into next year. GM has an ownership stake in XM.

The company also saw the rollout of its second-generation satellite radio,

the "Delphi XM SKYFi," which retails for $199.