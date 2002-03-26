XM, Sirius beam into new cars

XM Satelite Radio Holdings Inc.'s and Sirius Satellite Radio's services each will be offered in new Volkswagen of America Inc. and Audi of America cars, XM and Sirius said Monday.

XM will already be offered this year in General Motors Corp.'s Cadillac DeVille and Seville models,

as well as GM's Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Oldsmobile and Pontiac lines of cars and American Izusu Motors' line.

Sirius has agreements with Ford Motor Co., DaimlerChrysler, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Volvo,

Mazda Motor Corp., Dodge and Jeep.