XM Satellite Radio postpones launches

XM Satellite Radio on Tuesday postponed its Dallas and San Diego launches scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 12, due to terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.

The company also cancelled the launch events planned for those cities and for Washington, D.C.

"The thoughts and prayers of all XM employees go out to those affected by these horrible events," said Hugh Panero, president and CEO of XM Satellite Radio.

- Paige Albiniak